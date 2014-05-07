ALIBABA'S IPO FILING IS OUT!

Screenshot / Crocodile in the Yangtze Alibaba founder Jack Ma, back when the company IPO’d Alibaba.com in 2007.

Chinese Internet giant Alibaba has officially filed for an IPO. The $1 billion fundraising target that Alibaba gives is just a place-holder, and it will likely be raising much more, according to New York Times reporter Michael de la Merced.

Revenue for nine months ending March 31 2013 was $6.5 billion, which is up 57% year-over-year. Net income over that same period was $2.9 billion, which is up 305% year-over-year.

Alibaba is a Chinese e-commerce company with several businesses, including Taobao, a site similar to eBay, and Alibaba.com, a wholesale marketplace.

Here are some important numbers you should know:

Founder Jack Ma owns an 8.9% stake in the company

Gross merchandise volume is $248 billion

It has 231 million annual active buyers

76.2% of total mobile retail GMV in China came from Alibaba sites

Alibaba had 20,884 full-time employees as of December 2013 (most of them in China)

Here is a table summary of Alibaba’s financial performance (click to enlarge):

The company also created several infographics to explain how it works and its scale (click to enlarge):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.