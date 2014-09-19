22 Astounding Facts About Alibaba, The Giant Chinese E-Commerce Company With The Largest IPO In US Stock History

Screenshot / Crocodile in the Yangtze Alibaba founder Jack Ma, back when the company IPO’d Alibaba.com in 2007.

Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the listing BABA.

It priced at $US68 yesterday, meaning that it’s raising around $US21.8 billion, making it the largest IPO in the history of the US stock market.

Here are some facts about the company that help you figure out just how powerful it really is:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.