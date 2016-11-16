Alibaba completely smashed its Singles' Day record

Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Alibaba broke its sales record from last year’s Singles’ Day just 20 hours into the event, China’s biggest online shopping holiday of the year.

The e-commerce giant’s sales dwarf Cyber Monday, the US’ equivalent online shopping extravaganza. Although the total was actually short of the expected goal, underlying trends indicate that Alibaba is poised to continue generating Singles’ Day sales growth in the years to come.

Alibaba continues to drive successful results on Singles’ Day:

Last year’s record was shattered: In total, Alibaba processed $17.8 billion in sales during Singles’ Day 2016. This sets a new record over last year’s total of $14.3 billion. Meanwhile, Cyber Monday sales in the US are expected to total just $3 billion, according to Alizila.

In total, Alibaba processed $17.8 billion in sales during Singles' Day 2016. This sets a new record over last year's total of $14.3 billion. Meanwhile, Cyber Monday sales in the US are expected to total just $3 billion, according to Alizila.

Just 40 seconds into the Singles’ Day event, Alibaba had already exceeded $100 million in gross merchandise volume (GMV), which ballooned to $1.4 billion at the six minute mark. But growth in total sales is slowing: Year-over-year (YoY) sales growth has consistently dropped over the years, falling from 84% in 2013 to 32% in 2016. This isn’t cause for concern as each year sales are growing from a larger base, though this year’s results did end up short of the expected $20 billion in sales.

Two factors make it possible for Alibaba to continue capturing sales growth in the coming years.

E-commerce still has fairly low penetration in China: Just 10% of China’s retail sales derive from digital channels, according to Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang. This provides Alibaba with long-term opportunities to transition more of the retail industry to digital.

Mobile dominated as a channel this year: Nineteen hours into Singles' Day, mobile comprised 82% of gross merchandise volume (GMV). Mobile devices encourage repeat purchasing and engagement more so than desktop computers. Therefore, as mobile increases its dominance, Alibaba can boost average order volume per user.

