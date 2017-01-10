Alibaba CEO Jack Ma meets with Trump, pledges to create 1 million US jobs

Bob Bryan
Jack maSean Gallup/Getty Images

Jack Ma, the founder and CEO of Alibaba Group, is meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower.

According to a tweet from Alibaba, the two are discussing plans to create one million US jobs by allowing small and medium-sized businesses to sell to China through the company’s platforms.

The meeting was confirmed by transition sources.

Alibaba also tweeted pictures of Ma walking to meet Trump and waiting inside Trump Tower.

The meeting comes just a few weeks after Trump met with another Asian technology powerhouse, Masayoshi Son the CEO of SoftBank. At that meeting, Trump took credit for a previously announced investment by a fund run by Son and said that the fund would help to create 50,000 jobs.

Additionally, the meeting with Ma, one of China’s richest men, comes after Trump has repeatedly criticised China and its trade policies.

Following news of the meeting, Alibaba stock rallied and is up just over 1% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. It had been trading in the red up until the announcement.

Watch Ma walk into Trump Tower:

NOW WATCH: Watch a Tesla predict an accident and react before it even happens

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.