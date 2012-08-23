Former FBI Agent Says The CIA Failed To Act Before 9/11 Terrorist Attack

Former FBI agent Ali Soufan sat down with the BBC last year to talk about his belief the CIA failed to pass along critical information about two of the 9/11 hijackers before the attacks.



Soufan was working for the FBI in Yemen at the time of the 2001 attacks on the World Trade centre. He was looking for two of the hijackers in the Middle East but they were already in America, something Soufan claims the CIA knew and failed to report.

And now, Soufan says the government is trying to keep him quiet.

“They are trying to stop me and others from telling the world what really happened over there,” he told the BBC.

But the CIA is calling his allegations “baseless,” adding that Soufan’s suggestions the agency is censoring him is “ridiculous.”

Watch Soufan’s full interview with the BBC:

More recently, Soufan told The New Yorker in May the government’s claims “enhanced interrogation techniques,” namely torture, achieved results are wrong.

“The claim about waterboarding leading to unmasking of K.S.M. [Khalid Sheikh Mohammed] as the mastermind of the September 11, 2001, attacks is similarly false,” Soufan told The New Yorker. “We got that information in April, 2002, before the contractors hired by the C.I.A. Counterterrorism centre even arrived at the site.

