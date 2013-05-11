Ali Lohan Signs With Wilhelmina modelling Agency, Says Her Name Won't Hold Her Back

While Lindsay Lohan is a week into her court ordered 90-day rehab stay, her 19-year-old sister Ali Lohan has just signed a contract with the Wilhelmina modelling agency in New York.



Aliana — as she is now called at the urging of the agency — has been signed to Los Angeles agency NEXT since 2011, but she tells The Daily Beast that having an additional team in New York will help the teen “prove” herself in the business.

“[I hope] that my dedication to work outshines any name that is attached to me,” she says. “I’m proud to be a Lohan and I will always will be.”

And at 5 feet 9 inches with 32-24.5-35 body measurements, Lohan may actually have a shot at making it in the modelling world.

Wilhelmina’s head women’s agent, Roman Young, tells The Beast that Lohan is “the perfect sample size for a model … she’s all the things you’d want from a true face.”

Lohan adds, in a somewhat dig against her infamously late sister, “I think working really hard and being on time will pay off in the end.”

The 19-year-old is the latest in a string of high profile celebuspawn to enter the modelling world — following in the recent footsteps of Kendall Jenner and Ireland Baldwin.

But for Lohan, modelling is something she’s done since strutting down the catwalk for Child Magazine at age 12:

