Another One Of ABC's 'Bachelor' Franchise Couples Just Bit The Dust

People is reporting that former “Bachelorette” star Ali Fedotowsky and the contestant who won her heart, Roberto Martinez, have ended their relationship.



Fedotowsky and Martinez were actually slated to marry in the summer but postponed the wedding when Fedotowsky injured her leg and had to undergo surgery.

Now, they’ve broken up altogether.

It’s the latest in a string of high-profile breakups for the ABC franchise.

First, the sociopath pair Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi dissolved their engagement in a series of hysterical televised blowups.

Then, Brad Womack — the first repeat “Bachelor” subject ever — confirmed that he and Emily Maynard were no longer engaged.

The latest couple out of the series, Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum, remain engaged (and we spot them near our office fairly often).

The next season of “The Bachelor,” starring Hebert castoff Ben Flajnik, premieres January 2.

