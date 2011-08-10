Would You Watch These 10 People Who Have Talk Shows In The Works? Because We Wouldn't

We can’t see where there’s room on the daytime schedule for a slew of new talk shows.
But that hasn’t stopped various celebrities (most of them out-of-left-field headscratchers) from inking deals that would put them on beige couches in front of live audiences, dissecting the issues of the day.
We don’t know if all of them will make it to air — but we’re not really holding our breath.
Katie Couric can breathe easy — no serious competition here.
Kevin Smith is set to shoot a talker pilot. With all due respect to one of our favourites, this is one of those ideas that sounds excellent on paper and goes horribly awry on camera.
OK, we're a little curious about Anderson Cooper's show, which launches this September. But we're not altogether convinced he can shake off his old format and keep from grilling touristy audience members.
Bethenny Frankel has reportedly shot a talk show pilot for Telepictures; we think she might fall flat without the foils of her beleaguered (and handsome) husband, her adorable baby and her many friends.
Serious question: will we ever be rid of Dr. Drew? Now he's reportedly getting a daytime show on the CW.
And so will Vivica A. Fox, whom we love -- and whom we can't at all picture bantering with those two.
