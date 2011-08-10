Would You Watch These 10 People Who Have Talk Shows In The Works? Because We Wouldn't

We can’t see where there’s room on the daytime schedule for a slew of new talk shows.



But that hasn’t stopped various celebrities (most of them out-of-left-field headscratchers) from inking deals that would put them on beige couches in front of live audiences, dissecting the issues of the day.

We don’t know if all of them will make it to air — but we’re not really holding our breath.

Katie Couric can breathe easy — no serious competition here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.