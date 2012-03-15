Incredible Photos Of The Brutal Franco-Algerian War, 50 Years Later

Photo: AP

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the Franco-Algerian War’s cease-fire and French politicians have been paying homage to those who took part in Algeria’s fight for independence.The war was a turning point in military history — creating entire schools of thought for guerrilla warfare and counter-insurgency tactics. Torture and attacks on civilians became tactics for both the French government and the rebels.



For France, the loss of what was considered a part of France and not just a colony was hard to take. It eventually brought down the Fourth government and brought General de Gaulle to power, and both France and Algeria have struggled in the 50 years since to get past the legacy of the brutal war, which is thought by some to have killed over a million people.

