Algerian Militants Linked To ISIS Claim They Have Killed French Hostage

Twitter Hervé Gourdel

Algerian militants who kidnapped Frenchman Herve Gourdel have claimed in a video to have killed him after demanding France stop its action against militants in Iraq, the SITE jihadi monitoring service reported on its Twitter account.

Jund al-Khilafah in Algeria Beheads French Hostage in Video http://t.co/pU8GpB6nIJ

— SITE Intel Group (@siteintelgroup) September 24, 2014

The Caliphate Soldiers, a splinter group linked to Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, on Monday published a video claiming responsibility for the abduction and showed a man identifying himself as Gourdel, a tourist from Nice.

There was no official immediate confirmation from the French or Algerian governments.

(Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Will Waterman)

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2014. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.