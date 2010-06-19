Check Out This Ridiculous GDP Chart That Shows Algeria Is Booming

Algeria may have performed well against England in their World Cup draw, but more surprising may be Algeria’s impressive growth rate since just after the year 2000.



One reader sent this in and wondered why. The reason may be intense foreign direct investment in the country’s oil sector (and related industries, like transportation) throughout the period, impressing in 2006 when it totaled $1.8 billion.

The result has been an oil and gas industry growing, taking advantage of high global demand and prices. And while total GDP may not yet be too high, the oil backed growth rate up to 2008 is rather impressive.

