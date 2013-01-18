5 American Hostages Are Still Unaccounted For In Algeria

Photo: ABC News

A senior U.S. official has told Martha Raddatz of ABC News there were 10 Americans among the hostages at the Algerian oil field that was raided by Al-Qaeda militants yesterday, and that five are now safe.That leaves five unaccounted for. The official added “this is far from over.”



Algerian media reported that the Algerian operation was over. But Al Arabiya reports that the Algerian army controls part of hostage site, but the gas facility still surrounded.

An Algerian security source tells Reuters that 30 hostages — including eight Algerians, two Japanese, two Brits and one French national — were killed today.

Algerian state TV said four foreigners were killed and four were freed in the operation.

Earlier an employee at the oil field told CBS that four foreign hostages escaped while Reuters reported that 25 foreigners escaped. A spokesman for the Irish foreign ministry told Reuters that an Irishman who was kidnapped is now safe.

The security source also told Reuters that at least 11 militants — three Egyptians, two Algerians, two Tunisians, two Libyans a Frenchman and a Malian — were killed by the Algerian army.

None of the reports have been confirmed by officials of any government.

At least some of the casualties likely came when an Algerian helicopter fired on kidnappers and hostages.

Earlier a local source told Reuters six hostages and eight kidnappers were killed by the strike while Mauritania’s ANI news agency and Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported that 34 of the captives and 15 of the captors had been killed.

