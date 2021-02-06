Scientists are making flip-flops out of algae that are 100% biodegradable — and it could reduce plastic pollution

Elizabeth McCauley

  • Researchers at UC San Diego have figured out how to turn algae and plants into 100% biodegradable flip-flops.
  • The sandals aren’t yet available in stores, but the researchers founded a startup to try to make that happen.
  • Investors have poured billions of dollars into algae research, and it could signal the future of eco-conscious clothing.
