Scientists are making flip-flops out of algae that are 100% biodegradable — and it could reduce plastic pollution

- Researchers at UC San Diego have figured out how to turn algae and plants into 100% biodegradable flip-flops.
- The sandals aren’t yet available in stores, but the researchers founded a startup to try to make that happen.
- Investors have poured billions of dollars into algae research, and it could signal the future of eco-conscious clothing.
