Famous directors, including the Academy Award-winning creator of 'Roma,' are showing up in their kids' TikTok videos

Bu Cuarón posted a video on TikTok with her father, “Roma” director Alfonso Cuarón, in which she dances while her father eats and occasionally bobs along to the music in the foreground.

Twitter user @cianvor reposted the video to Twitter, where it has nearly 330,000 views and spread among several film-related accounts.

Other filmmakers like Nicolas Winding Refn and Anurag Kashyap seem to have made appearances in TikToks with their families as well.

On June 14, Bu Cuarón posted a video on TikTok featuring her dad, who happens to be Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”). In it, Bu dances to Bhad Bhabie’s “Geek’d” while Alfonso eats, looks at the camera, and occasionally bobs his head in the foreground.

Bu Cuarón, also known as Tess Bu Cuarón, has a social media following in her own right aside from her father’s film renown, with 15,000 followers on Twitter, 125,000 followers on Instagram, and nearly 4,600 on TikTok. A musician, she released the single “Psycho” as part of the “Music Inspired by the Film Roma” album.

The TikTok appears to have spread to Twitter, and by proxy, Film Twitter, after user @cianvor reposted it and Bu herself retweeted it. At that point, the video spread to several other film related accounts, and while it has nearly 18,000 views on TikTok, @cianvor’s re-upload has approximately 330,000.

My favorite genre of tiktok is award-winning filmmakers getting used as set dressing https://t.co/Z8fAerwNCv — Ang Ferraguto (@MagnaFarta) June 16, 2020

This isn’t the first time Alfonso Cuarón has featured in one of his daughter’s TikTok videos. Bu posted a video on February 26 in which she dances to Lil Uzi Vert’s “SideLine Watching (Hold Up)” while her dad stands to the side and occasionally mimics some of her dance moves. “He was so confused,” the caption reads.

The Film Stage highlighted other examples of film directors showing up in their kids’ TikTok videos in a Twitter thread, including Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn and Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Kashyap appears on his daughter Aaliyah’s TikTok account; Refn has appeared in several TikTok videos that he’s reposted to Twitter.

Other celebrities like Laura Dern and Courteney Cox have appeared in TikToks alongside their children as well.

