Alfa Romeo's Giulia sedan is finally going into production

Alfa Romeo The new Alfa Romeo Giulia.

British motoring website Auto Express is reporting that production of the new, highly-anticipated Gulia sedan will begin on March 14.

Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne reportedly told workers at one of the conglomerate’s Italian factories that work would finally commence.

Already, Alfa Romeo has delayed production six months.

The first version of the Guilia to become available in the United States will be a 505-horsepower version sure to challenge the best German offerings from BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz.

It certainly has its looks going for it.

The Giulia will join the 4C and 4C Spider in Alfa’s North American lineup. Marchionne apparently also confirmed the name of their new SUV: the Stelvio.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.