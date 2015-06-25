This Italian sport sedan comes with Ferrari power and BMW speed

After a two-decade absence, Alfa Romeo returned to the US last year with the pint-sized 4C sports car. Now, the legendary Italian brand is ready to offer something a bit more mainstream with the 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan.

With this BMW 3-Series sized car, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles — Alfa’s parent company — may be able to jump start the revival of the cult brand in America.

At first glance, it’s immediately clear that FCA spent a lot of time and effort on the new Giulia. According to the company, the sedan was created by a “Skunkworks of the best engineers, designers, and stylists within the company.”

So what does this mean for the consumer?

Although there will be several versions of the car with varying degrees of hotness, it was the top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio edition that was presented to the press this week in Italy.

At the heart of the Giulia Quadrifoglio is a Ferrari-inspired, all-aluminium, turbocharged V6 engine producing a prodigious 510 horsepower. That means the Alfa is good for 0-60mph in just 3.9 seconds — on par with the best BMW’s standard-bearing M3 can do. Although the Bimmer does it with considerably less horsepower.

The Giulia is built on an all-new, rear-wheel drive platform, upon which a series of new models will be based. For those searching for a truly visceral driving experience, the Alfa’s equipped with a performance-oriented sports suspension and a perfect 50/50 front/rear weight distribution. This should make the Quadrifoglio a dream to put through the corners.

And then there’s the sound. The turbo V6 expels exhaust with flair through the car’s quad-pipes. As the engine revs, it snaps, crackles and pops its way to auditory nirvana. Don’t believe me? Just listen to the video embedded below.

Oh and then there are the looks. In true Alfa fashion, the new Giulia is stylish and flamboyant, but with a dose of German practicality. It maintains the company’s trademark front grille, but the rest of the car is more Teutonic muscle sedan than Italian Autostrada cruiser.

Alfa Romeo and FCA have yet to announce pricing for the new Giulia as well as the exact timeline for its US arrival.

Stay tuned.

