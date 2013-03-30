Zumba Instructor Admits To Running Brothel Out Of Her Fitness Studio

Alexis Wright in Portland court for her arraignment on Oct. 9, 2012.

A 30-year-old Zumba instructor in small-town Maine admitted to running a one-woman brothel out of her fitness studio, USA Today reports.



Disgraced fitness instructor Alexis Wright pleaded guilty to 20 counts as part of a plea bargain in which prosecutors will recommend 10 months in jail.

The arrest of the “bubbly” fitness instructor rocked the tiny town of Kennebunk, the Associated Press reported in October.

More than 100 men allegedly paid Wright for sex, including South Portland Mayor James Soule. She allegedly kept extensive records and video recordings of sex with men who paid her, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Wright was accused of conspiring with 57-year-old Mark Strong, who was already tried and sentenced to 20 days in jail and a $3,000 fine.

From the Portland Press Herald:

“The evidence presented at Strong’s trial would have been particularly damning for Wright. One explicit video, which was played for the jury in Strong’s trial, shows her having sex with a man and then collecting a stack of cash from him.”

