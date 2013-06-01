Zumba Instructor: I Was Relieved When Police Raided My Fitness Studio Brothel

ABC News/YouTubeThe scandal involving Alexis Wright gripped her small-town community in Maine.A 30-year-old Zumba instructor who ran a brothel out of her Kennebunk, Maine fitness studio has received a 10-month jail sentence, the Associated Press reports.



That sentence was recommended by prosecutors as part of a plea agreement that Alexis Wright took in March.

Wright told the judge during sentencing she was relieved when police raided the brothel last year. Wright says she was sexually abused as a child and witnessed domestic violence, according to the AP.

“In my eyes I’m free. I free from this. … Now that I have the strength I want to encourage others to come forward,” she said to the judge. “When I’m out, I’m going to pursue helping people fight through situations that are similar to mine. I’m optimistic that something good will come out of this.”

She pleaded guilty to 20 counts including prostitution, conspiracy, tax evasion, and theft by deception, according to the Associated Press.

Wright ran the prostitution business with her ex-lover Mark Strong, a 57-year-old who owned an insurance business. She videotaped clients without their knowledge and kept detailed records of the illegal brothel, prosecutors said. Wright made $150,000 from the prostitution business while collecting more than $40,000 in public assistance, the AP reports.

Prosecutors are seeking restitution of $57,280 from Wright, noting that she saved the state a lot of money by pleading guilty.

Strong was sentenced to 20 days in jail and ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.

More than 100 men allegedly paid Wright for sex, including former South Portland Mayor James Soule. Other alleged clients include a high school hockey coach, a minister, and a lawyer. The trysts took place in Wright’s fitness studio, an apartment, and her office.

