I Just Saw The Most Feared Man In All Of Europe

It’s no exaggeration to say that Alexis Tsipras, the head of the left-wing SYRIZA party in Greece, is the most feared man right now in all of Europe.If he becomes the Prime Minister after this Sunday’s Greek election, he promises to tear up the current bailout agreement (known as the Memorandum of Understanding) and hire boatloads more public sector wages at generous salaries.



While some wonder how he can do this, his gambit is that the rest of Europe will have to blink, knowing that a Greek exit from the Eurozone would be too catastrophic.

He insists he wants to remain in Europe, this putting the entire onus on fellow Eurozone leaders to push Greece out, creating an economic catastrophe beyond what there is now, risk a bank run, and create a template by which other weak countries (think: Portugal) could then exit, possibly unravelling the whole thing.

Polls have Tsipras neck and neck with his main rival, Antonio Samaras fo the conservative New Democracy party.

Tonight Tsipras spoke in front of a gigantic crowd (at least 10,000 people in this reporter’s estimation) at Omonia Square. In attendance were lots of young people (though many old) eager to hear a message of change from the status quo.

It was an electric night, and it’s easy to see why the 37-year-old Tsipras has taken SYRIZA—a former umbrella coalition of various communist groups—into contention to be Greece’s largest parties.

