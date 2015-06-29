Greece's prime minister -- seeking to calm Greek citizens -- quotes FDR: 'The only thing to fear is fear itself'

AP Former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras addressed the nation on Sunday night and, in an effort to temper anxiety in Greece, quoted former US president Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

In a televised comments, from which Tsipras tweeted highlights later on Sunday, Tsipras said, “In these critical hours, we must remember that the only thing to fear is fear itself.”

In a series of tweets sent following his TV address, Tsipras said that, “what’s needed is patience and composure. The bank deposits of the Greek people are fully secure.”

Tsipras added, “The same applies to the payment of wage and pension — they are also guaranteed.”

Taking a dig at the European creditors Tsipras and his government have been so critical of throughout this process, he added that, “The dignity of the Greek people in the face of blackmail and injustice will send a message of hope and price to all of Europe.”

Here is the full collection of Tsipras’ tweets:

The recent decisions of the Eurogroup & ECB have only one objective: to attempt to stifle the will of the Greek people. #Greece

They will not succeed. The very opposite will occur: the Greek people will stand firm with even greater willfulness. #Greece

In the coming days, what’s needed is patience and composure. The bank deposits of the Greek people are fully secure. #Greece

The same applies to the payment of wages and pensions–they are also guaranteed. #Greece

In these critical hours, we must remember that the only thing to fear is fear itself. #Greece

The dignity of the Greek people in the face of blackmail and injustice will send a message of hope and pride to all of Europe. #Greece

On Sunday, news broke that Greek banks and the Athens Stock Exchange would be closed on Monday.

Greek Banks are expected to remain closed through July 5, when Tsipras has called for a referendum to vote on the latest terms of a bailout agreement set forth by Greece’s creditors.

In his first inaugural address after taking office in 1932, at the height of the Great Depression, FDR said, famously, “So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”

