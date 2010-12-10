Meet Morgan Stanley's Alexis Roderick, Billy Joel's New Girlfriend

Alexis Roderick

20-nine year old Alexis Roderick, a Morgan Stanley Senior Risk Officer, is dating Billy Joel.The singer decided to go public about his relationship with Roderick yesterday, although we’ve been speculating about it for a while.



Roderick wouldn’t talk about her job with the NYDailyNews, for obvious reasons, but she said about Joel:

“He was going to dinner. I wasn’t,” she says. “And we were friends for a while before we started dating.”

They met at a restaurant in Huntington, near where Roderick lives and works, at the Garden City office of Morgan Stanley.

