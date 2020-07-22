Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams' daughter, Olympia, just became the youngest team owner in pro sports

Hannah Peters/Getty Images From left: Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., and Alexis Ohanian.

The daughter of Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams just became the youngest team owner in pro sports at the age of 2.

The new team, a National Women’s Soccer League expansion team dubbed Angel City, was announced Tuesday. The team will begin playing in Spring 2022.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. joins a star-studded ownership group made up of her parents, a dozen former US Women’s National Team players, actresses including Natalie Portman and Jessica Chastain, YouTube star Casey Neistat, and other celebrities, executives, and venture capitalists.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., age 2, is now a part-owner in the National Women’s Soccer League’s new expansion team based in Los Angeles, the league announced Tuesday. The team, called Angel City, will begin playing in Spring 2022.

Ohanian Jr. is part of a star-studded ownership group that includes actors, entrepreneurs, athletes, and executives. Actresses Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Uzo Aduba, Eva Longoria, and Jennifer Garner have invested, as well as comedian and talk show host Lilly Singh, a dozen former US Women’s National Team players, YouTube star Casey Neistat, Netflix vice president of original content Cindy Holland, and more.

The group is led by actress and activist Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman, and Julie Uhrman, the founder of the now shuttered Android gaming console company Ouya. Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital firm, Initialized Capital, led the investment.

“As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my 2-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution,” Ohanian said in the NWSL’s press release about the news. “I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter.”

As The Athletic’s Meg Linehan first noted, the formation of Angel City means Ohanian Jr. is the youngest person to own a professional sports team. Previously, only a few people under age 40 have become owners of pro teams: Tech entrepreneur Robert Pera bought the National Basketball League’s Memphis Grizzlies in 2012 at the age of 34, and LeBron James struck a deal for a minority stake in the soccer club Liverpool in 2011 at age 26.

