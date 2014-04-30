The Co-Founder Of Reddit Is Raising Money To Place A Net Neutrality Billboard 'In The FCC's Backyard'

Reddit co-founder and serial entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian is raising money to put up a billboard advocating for net neutrality in Washington, DC — “the FCC’s backyard.”

Ohanian has used this approach in the past, having put up a billboard in protest of SOPA in 2012. He now seeks to raise $US20,000 via crowdfunding in order to do it again for net neutrality. At the time of this writing, donors have pledged some $US8,900 dollars to the cause.

Here’s a simple explanation of net neutrality and how it affects you, but you should know that the U.S. government and various corporations are in talks that might lead to your Internet traffic being considered “less equal” than other people’s traffic. If net neutrality is upended, we may soon see odd fees attached to what is currently everyday Internet use. The FCC will make its ruling on the matter on May 15.

Ohanian explains that he wants Internet infrastructure to be treated “like the dumb pipes that they are,” advocating for the Internet as a utility rather than a product that can be upgraded or downgraded for a fee. See his video below for more, and if the spirit moves you, you can donate to the billboard cause right here.

