Reddit Cofounder Alexis Ohanian Takes To Kickstarter To Defend The Independent Musician

Photo: Alexis Ohanian

As cofounder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian is a bit of a superhero on the Internet.His latest venture, however, deals with music.



He and Breadpig, his book publishing company, are heading up a Kickstarter project called “Lester’s Time Has Come Today.” It aims to raise money for musician Lester Chambers to record a new album.

Chambers recently came to the public eye when a picture of him went viral on Reddit.

The picture shows Lester holding up one of his gold records with a written explanation about how he’s been severely underpaid by the music industry despite recording 10 albums, performing for thousands of people, and being an otherwise successful musician. He wrote that he never saw a check from 1967-1994.

Now with help from Ohanian, Chambers aims to raise $39,000 on Kickstarter to record an album that will be entirely his own to get the credit he’s due.

Check out Lester’s original viral picture and the Kickstarter pitch video below. After that, throw him some money by heading here.

