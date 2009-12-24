Alexis Glick Leaving Fox Business

Fox Business Network is losing one of its original anchors. Alexis Glick just announced she is leaving the network.



It’s a loss for Fox Business, which has given up on trying to beat CNBC. Instead, it’s trying to be a junior FOX News.

It added Don Imus in the morning, hired John Stossel and is rumoured to be interested in Lou Dobbs.

All are strong personalities, but none are must-watch business reporters.

We don’t know where Alexis is going next, but an obvious guess would be Bloomberg or CNBC.

Or maybe she’s going the Dylan Ratigan route, and she’ll do a business show for another network like CNN. Brian Stelter at the NYT reported earlier this week:

Several CNN employees have said in recent weeks that they expect other changes to the network’s programming, given its ratings woes. CNN executives have put feelers out to talent agents recently in an apparent effort to scope out new hosts, but none have been hired.

