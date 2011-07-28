HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy A Former Fox Anchor's Hamptons Spread For $9 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Former Fox anchor Alexis Glick is selling her home in the Hamptons for $8.995 million, according to the Real Estalker.The 3,000 square foot home is located in one of the most exclusive waterfront communities in Water Mill South, says the listing.



The contemporary style home has a gorgeous backyard with a pool and deck space, and tons of windows throughout.

