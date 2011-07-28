HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy A Former Fox Anchor's Hamptons Spread For $9 Million

Former Fox anchor Alexis Glick is selling her home in the Hamptons for $8.995 million, according to the Real Estalker.The 3,000 square foot home is located in one of the most exclusive waterfront communities in Water Mill South, says the listing.

The contemporary style home has a gorgeous backyard with a pool and deck space, and tons of windows throughout.

The home from above

One of the bedrooms with lots of windows and a fireplace

Windows in the ceiling of the living room

The dining area

The modern style kitchen

Another living room area

A view of the back of the home and pool

The dock

A view of the water

The whole home is white with a beachy feel

A loft bedroom

The pool

Lots of deck space

A view from the outside

Right on the water

Windows for walls

