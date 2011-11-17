Alexis Bellino’s of Real Housewives Franchise Purchases New Home

From gossip to plastic survey, the Real Housewives of Orange County (on Bravo) portrays the lifestyles of wealthy women living in Orange County, California. Alexis Bellino (sometimes referred to as “Jesus Barbie”) has been part of the show since Season 5 and is a stay at home mum from Hannibal, Missouri. The show has highlighted her marriage to Jim Bellino and their three children with the recent drama revolving around Alexis’ “sexy and revealing” clothing line for mums.



Recent news also indicates that Alexis Bellino firmly believes that God does not frown upon plastic surgery or Botox, which she has adamantly defended herself against with her recent blogs. Regardless of the flack Alexis Bellino may face in regards to her Christianity and lifestyle choices, the news of the day is that Bellino has a new pad (well, kind of)!

Throughout Season 6 many of the families on the Real Housewives of Orange County struggled financially and had a number of real estate issues, including the Bellino family. In 2010 the Bellino family faced foreclosure for delinquent payments on their Newport Beach mansion. However, the foreclosure process never carried out and Alexis Bellino swears they did a short sale for $3 million to rid themselves of the property.

With all of that foreclosure mess and real estate drama behind them, the family has clearly moved on and has a new pad to brag about.

The new pad of Alexis and Jim Bellino is located in Dana Point, California and includes 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms with over 7,000 square-feet of space. The home boasts a view of the ocean and an open floor plan that is exceptional for entertaining. Clearly, the home is stunning on the inside and out and has a great location, but how much did this pad cost Bellino?

Ironically enough, nobody knows. In fact, rumour has it that the family is merely leasing the home for the foreseeable future but has not made the purchase. Considering the short sale situation, this scenario would not be entirely surprising. Either way, the Bellino family has a new home (that they may or may not own) and are currently content.

