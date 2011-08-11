One Of The First People Put On Trial For London Looting Was A 31 Year Old Teacher

One of the first people to go to trial for criminal acts during the London riots is a 31 year old primary school teacher named Alexis Bailey, reports The Mirror. He plead guilty to burglary with the intent to steal. He’s out on bail, but has been given a curfew.



London Magistrates and their staff have been working around the clock to deal with large numbers of individuals arrested during the riots. But they don’t always have the power to sentence them.

Via The Mirror:

Chair of magistrates Melvyn Marks told the court many of the cases had aggravating features, occurring “in the middle of a very violent riot”, which meant magistrates had insufficient sentencing powers.

“Because of the nature of this offence and because of the circumstances, we have taken the view that there are too many aggravating features on this case and our powers of punishment are not enough.”

Naturally, most of the crimes that the court has been related to looting — robbing a Costco, stealing Burberry shirts, two men went to trial for pushing around a shopping cart full of power tools that they had “found”.

Here’s a video of Bailey leaving Wood Green Crown Court, where most of the sentencing is being done. He’s covering his face with a newspaper, but you can see it clearly around second 7.

