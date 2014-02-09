Olympic Snowboarder Writes Phone Number On His Helmet, Gets So Many Naked Pictures That His IPhone Breaks

He got eliminated before the finals of the slopestyle competition, but Russian snowboarder Alexey Sobolev is already one of the big winners of the Sochi Olympics.

The 22-year-old painted his mobile phone number in giant blue letters on his helmet during slopestyle qualification. He ended up getting thousands of texts, including “dozens” of naked pictures from women.

At one point he was getting so many messages at once that his iPhone stopped working.

“I’m definitely going to call them,” Sobolev told Yahoo’s Jeff Passan.

“The battery didn’t die. The thing just gave up,” Yahoo reports.

A gleeful Sobolev showed some of the pictures to Passan:

“Eventually, [the phone] mustered the courage to restart, which gave Sobolev a chance to share its contents with a reporter. He turned the brightness of the screen to full blast and focused on one particular girl in what can only be described as the tightest dress in human history. “And where was she from? “‘Russia,’ he said. ‘Yesterday, some guys from USA and Canada sent (text messages). Some girls sent me photos. But Russian girls: The best!'”

Sex stories in the Olympic Village are well documented. But this might be a first.

Here’s the helmet that started it all:

Соболев пробился в полуфинал в слоупстайле на Олимпиаде http://t.co/tHhwE6Ndmu кстати его номер pic.twitter.com/sbE674ZhUn — a (@krasnodar_ka) February 6, 2014

