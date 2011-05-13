PHOTOS: The Incredible Space Race-Era Memorabilia That Just Fetched $1.2 Million At Auction

Photo: Bonhams

A trove of space memorabilia hit the auction block at Bonhams in New York last week, bringing in a total of $1.2 million.The clear highlight of the night was the sale of Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov’s space suit, which he wore on a 1975 mission aboard the Apollo-Soyuz.



The suit sold for $242,000, beating pre-sale expectations of $100,000 to $150,000.

An annotated sheet by two astronauts from the near-fatal Apollo 13 mission went for $111,020, nearly triple the pre-sale estimate of $40,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.