PHOTOS: The Incredible Space Race-Era Memorabilia That Just Fetched $1.2 Million At Auction

Photo: Bonhams
A trove of space memorabilia hit the auction block at Bonhams in New York last week, bringing in a total of $1.2 million.The clear highlight of the night was the sale of Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov’s space suit, which he wore on a 1975 mission aboard the Apollo-Soyuz.
The suit sold for $242,000, beating pre-sale expectations of $100,000 to $150,000.
An annotated sheet by two astronauts from the near-fatal Apollo 13 mission went for $111,020, nearly triple the pre-sale estimate of $40,000.
This instruction sheet from Apollo 13 went for $111,020. It was estimated to go for between $30,000 and $40,000.
Buzz Aldrin's flown Apollo 11 flight plan sheet went for $32,940, within the estimated range of $25,000 to $35,000.
The Fédération Aeronautique Internationale certificate confirming Alan Shepard's spacewalk sold for $9,760. Pre-sale estimates were $8,000 to $12,000.
Russian cosmonaut Gennadi Strekalov wore this suit during the tenth mission to the Mir space station. It sold for $67,100.
A space chimp named Ham wore this tag during a 1961 flight. It went for $12,000 against a pre-sale estimate of $2,000 to $4,000.
This lunar chart signed by nine Apollo astronauts was expected to sell for $8,000 to $12,000. It went for $31,720.
