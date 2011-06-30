What You Should Know About The Greek Lawmaker Who Just Got Attacked On The Street

The chaos in Greece continues.



Particularly disturbing is that PASOK PM Alexandros Athanasiadis got attacked on the street.

Athanasiadis voted FOR the controversial austerity bill after initially saying he would oppose it. The last-minute switch was something of a surprise.

And the reason this was such a surprise vote for him, is that one of the big privatizations in the plan — the privatization of the Public Power Corporation — hits his district disproportionately. Obviously a brutal vote for him to take.

