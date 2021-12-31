Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says GOP is ‘projecting their sexual frustrations’ after former Trump adviser comments on her vacation photo

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to comments on one of her vacation photos in Florida on Friday.

A former Trump adviser called her boyfriend’s feet “gross” and “pale” and criticized mask mandates.

Ocasio-Cortez said the tweet was evidence of “sexual frustration” among her Republican critics.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to a political commentator who remarked on one of her vacation photos on Friday by suggesting that some of her Republican critics harbored “sexual frustration.”

Steve Cortes, previously a commentator for conservative TV network Newsmax and adviser to former President Donald Trump, posted a photo on Twitter of Ocasio-Cortez and her boyfriend on vacation in Florida. The two were pictured at a table with drinks, and neither of them wore masks.

“If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL,” Cortes wrote. He added a jibe at Ocasio-Cortez’s boyfriend, referring to his “gross pale male feet” and “hideous sandals.”

Ocasio-Cortez quoted Cortes’ tweet with a reply. “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she wrote. “Ya creepy weirdos.”

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, & LGBT+ people in general,” she added.

Several of Ocasio-Cortez’s critics accused her of attempting to deflect criticism with her tweet. A few wrote tweets using the hashtag #AocMeltdown, which was trending on Twitter on Friday evening.

Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal member of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing and frequent target of conservative commentators, has spoken out on several occasions regarding sexism directed toward her. In the run-up to her first congressional term, for instance, she discussed “double standards” such as criticisms of her clothing.

Her visit to Florida has prompted online discussion among some of her political critics regarding mandates for masks and vaccines in response to COVID-19.

Ocasio-Cortez represents portions of the Bronx and Queens boroughs of New York City, which has relatively strict guidelines for mask-wearing and vaccination in response to COVID-19. By contrast, Florida, under Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, has passed laws barring employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines and prohibiting schools from adopting mask-wearing policies.

On Friday, DeSantis’ campaign commented on Twitter in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s vacation photo. “Welcome to Florida, AOC!” the campaign team tweeted. “We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership.”