Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed people what's inside her trendy tote bag, which has been dubbed the 'Bushwick Birkin'

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore the Telfar Shopping Bag in the colour Oxblood.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared what she keeps inside her purse for a typical day of work.

On Saturday, the congresswoman was pictured in Washington, DC, sporting a tote bag from New York City-based brand Telfar – which fans have dubbed the “Bushwick Birkin.”

Ocasio-Cortez revealed the contents of her Telfar Shopping Bag in her Instagram story, which she captioned: “What I bring with me to prep for a hearing.”

Her essential items include a reusable water bottle, shawl, sunglasses, binder, iPad, and floss.

Ocasio-Cortez’s bag – which she was pictured carrying outside the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on Saturday – is Telfar’s constantly sold-out Shopping Bag. Ocasio-Cortez wore it in the colour Oxblood.

In her bag, the congresswoman carried work items, like her iPad and her binder, sunglasses for her walk to the building, and a reusable water bottle.

The tote bag also fits a shawl that she said she carries often.

“No matter how hot it is, the A/C in the office and hearing rooms can be crazy,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on her Instagram story.

Ocasio-Cortez also wrote that she makes sure to bring floss, which she needs for her new braces.

“Now that I have clear braces I need to brush my teeth and floss 3,749,437 times a day,” she wrote.

She also carries other essentials, including her makeup bag, which likely contains her signature red lip colour.

The purse that Ocasio-Cortez carried has been dubbed the ‘Bushwick Birkin’ because it’s highly sought-after but considered more affordable than many other luxury bags

New York City-based designer Telfar Clemens founded the Telfar brand in 2005 in what is now Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional district.

“Telfar is now known as a globally celebrated designer, but did you know this Black, LGBTQ+ designer and founder got their start in LeFrak City, Queens?” the congresswoman wrote in her Instagram story.

The brand’s Shopping Bag is available in sizes small, medium, and large. The style retails for $US150, $US202, and $US257, respectively, at the time of writing.

It was first dubbed the “Bushwick Birkin” by Xya Rachel on Twitter in September 2019.

sorry the bushwick birkin (telfar bag) stays ON during sex — ???????????? (@xyarachel) September 28, 2019

Rachel later told the Cut in an interview about the nickname, which references the Brooklyn neighbourhood, Bushwick. She said that the Telfar Shopping Bag is considered a Birkin “for those who don’t have Hermès kinda coins.”

Telfar recently launched a “Bag Security Program,” which opens a 24-hour window on select days for buyers to preorder the Shopping Bag with “guaranteed delivery.”

Representatives for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Telfar, respectively, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

