Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Fox News and Tucker Carlson, saying she won't appear on a network that bankrolls a 'white supremacist sympathizer'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised Fox News and primetime host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday after a conservative policy analyst made comments widely perceived as racist on Carlson’s Tuesday night show.

Seth Barron, a project director at the conservative Manhattan Institute, told Carlson that the Bronx-Queens congressional district is “dirty” because of the “illegal aliens” who live there.

The 30-year-old congresswoman revealed that she’s considered appearing on Fox, but hasn’t because of the “unmitigated racism” some of the network’s hosts promote “without any accountability.”

Seth Barron, a project director at the conservative Manhattan Institute, told Carlson that the Bronx-Queens congressional district is “occupied by relatively few American citizens” and claimed residents dump trash on the streets and “live in a lot of illegal spaces, like basements.”

Barron’s claims, which were widely condemned as racist, reflect Carlson’s own rhetoric, which has long focused on the destruction he claims undocumented and other immigrants are causing to the country.

“I go back and forth on whether to go on Fox News,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “The main reason I haven’t is squaring the fact that the ad revenue from it bankrolls a white supremacist sympathizer to broadcast an hour-long production of unmitigated racism, without any accountability whatsoever.”

Fox didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tucker Carlson guest says that @AOC's district is dirty and the reason it's so dirty is bc it's "one of the least American districts in the country … it is occupied by relatively few American citizens" pic.twitter.com/OOn6aiMt7L — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) December 11, 2019

I go back and forth on whether to go on Fox News. The main reason I haven’t is squaring the fact that the ad revenue from it bankrolls a white supremacist sympathizer to broadcast an hour-long production of unmitigated racism, without any accountability whatsoever. https://t.co/Yn1XZ912f7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 11, 2019

