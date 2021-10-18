9 times Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made statements with her outfits

- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been known to make political statements with her fashion choices.
- She wore suffragette white for her swearing-in ceremony and the 2019 State of the Union.
- Her “tax the rich” dress at this year’s Met Gala attracted controversy.
In another tweet the following day, she explained that when Sotomayor was in the process of being confirmed to the Supreme Court in 2009, she was advised to wear neutral nail polish “to avoid scrutiny,” but she wore red polish instead.
“Next time someone tells Bronx girls to take off their hoops, they can just say they’re dressing like a Congresswoman,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.
Ocasio-Cortez invited Ana María Archila as her guest for the address. Several months prior, Archila had confronted then-Senator Jeff Flake in an elevator over his support for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh following accusations of sexual misconduct. Archila also wore white for the State of the Union address.
“My father, thankfully, is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter,” she said in her speech. “My mother got to see Mr. Yoho’s disrespect on the floor of this house towards me on television, and I am here because I have to show my parents that I am their daughter and that they did not raise me to accept abuse from men.”
She later told Vanity Fair that she “had a little war paint on that day.”
Kate Haulman, an associate professor at American University who teaches early North American and US history as well as women’s and gender history, previously told Insider that she thought Ocasio-Cortez seemed to reclaim the color red.
“Red becomes so associated with the Republican party, and also because of the ‘MAGA’ hats,” Haulman said. “I thought it was her way of saying, ‘I’m reclaiming this color.’ It was such a vibrant shade, too. I thought it was a real statement.”
After critics accused her of hypocrisy for attending the event, which reportedly costs $US30,000 ($AU40,445) per person, Ocasio-Cortez clarified her position and attendance in an Instagram post.
“The medium is the message,” she wrote. “And yes, before anybody starts wilding out — NYC elected officials are regularly invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing our city’s cultural institutions that serve the public. I was one of several in attendance.”
She also added that her dress was borrowed.