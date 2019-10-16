Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will endorse Bernie Sanders for president

Screenshot via Face The Nation/CBS

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday night.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, two other members of the so-called “Squad” of progressive freshman congresswomen, will also endorse Sanders, CNN reported Tuesday night.

The endorsement is unexpected and will likely give Sanders a boost as his campaign gets back on its feet following his recent heart attack.

Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement is something of a surprise as she has previously expressed support for both Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“We’re looking forward to Saturday,” Corbin Trent, Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign spokesperson, told The Post.

Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement is something of a surprise as she has previously said she’s far from making an endorsement in the 2020 race. She has also praised Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who will likely be hurt by Ocasio-Cortez’s support of Sanders.

Ocasio-Cortez has co-sponsored legislation with both Sanders and Warren. But when it comes to key policy issues, most notably healthcare, the Bronx native has overlapped more with her fellow democratic socialist.



Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, two other members of the so-called “Squad” of progressive freshman congresswomen, will also endorse Sanders, CNN reported Tuesday night. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, the fourth member of the squad, has not indicated whether she’ll endorse a 2020 candidate at this point in the race.

“Bernie is leading a working class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity, and geography,” Omar wrote in a press release on Tuesday night confirming her endorsement. “I believe Bernie Sanders is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump in 2020.”

Sanders has worked with Ocasio-Cortez on a bill to cap credit card interest rates and with Omar on a universal school meals program and legislation to eliminate all student debt, which amounts to $US1.7 trillion.

Happy birthday @AOC! You are changing this country by having the courage to stand up to the rich and powerful. Together we'll make health care a right and ensure a thriving planet for future generations. pic.twitter.com/Ye1C9fXwin — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 14, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has also been complimentary of other 2020 candidates, including former HUD Sec. Julian Castro, who she tweeted was telling “the straight up truth” during Tuesday night’s debate.

