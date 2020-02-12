Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez congratulated Andrew Yang on running a 'great race' after he ended his presidential campaign

Matt Rourke/AP Democratic presidential candidate and businessman Andrew Yang

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez commended Andrew Yang for running “a great race” after Yang suspended his 2020 presidential campaign following a poor showing in the New Hampshire primary.

Ocasio-Cortez is a prominent surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders, but she and Yang became political superstars by running grassroots campaigns centered around issues facing working-class people.

Yang based his unique campaign platform around his signature Freedom Divided, a universal basic income proposal that would give every American citizen $US1,000 per month

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised Andrew Yang for running “a great race” after Yang suspended his 2020 presidential campaign following his a poor showing in the New Hampshire primary.

While Ocasio-Cortez is a prominent surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders, both she and Yang became political superstars by running grassroots campaigns centered around issues facing working-class people.

“Your campaign focused on the future, and looked like you were having a lot of fun doing it. Thank you for bringing up ideas like UBI and opening a discourse on how we better value undervalued work like caregiving,” she wrote.

You ran a great race, @AndrewYang. Your campaign focused on the future, and looked like you were having a lot of fun doing it. Thank you for bringing up ideas like UBI and opening a discourse on how we better value undervalued work like caregiving. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 12, 2020

At the time Yang announced the end of his campaign, he was in eighth place behind Tom Steyer and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, with almost 25% of the precincts reporting.

Yang based his unique campaign platform around his signature Freedom Divided, a universal basic income proposal that would give every American citizen $US1,000 per month. More than any other candidate, Yang sounded the alarm on the dangers of automation to the American economy as we know it.

After building a grassroots movement and experiencing a meteoric rise on the national scene, Yang suffered a humbling defeat in the Iowa caucuses, earning just 1% support in the second caucus alignment and receiving zero pledged delegates out of state.

“While there is work left to be done, you know I am the maths guy and it is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race,” Yang said. “I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win.”

Read more:

Andrew Yang drops out of the 2020 presidential race after a disappointing showing in Iowa and New Hampshire

Underdog Amy Klobuchar rockets ahead of Warren and Biden, poised to win delegates in New Hampshire primary

Elizabeth Warren is floundering in New Hampshire, set to earn 0 delegates as her campaign struggles in Bernie Sanders’ shadow

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.