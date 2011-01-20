Move Over Meredith Whitney: Meet The Real "Queen Of Muni Bonds"

Photo: AlexandraLebenthal.com

Meredith Whitney is so 2010. Alexandra Lebenthal – she’s the face of muni bonds for 2011.Yesterday Lebenthal appeared on CNBC, where she told Meredith Whitney to stick to banks and leave the muni bond market to the experts.



Lebenthal is fed up with Whitney’s gloomy predictions of a wave of defaults by states, cities and other other borrowers.

Because bond holders “have long enjoyed strong protection in the courts… [and] come first in line ahead of police, fire, trash collection and other obligations,” mass defaults are unlikely Lebenthal argues.

But apart from being a finance whiz and top female Wall Streeter, Lebenthal also has a pretty sweet life…

