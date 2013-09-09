9-Year-Old Wows The Crowd At Technology Conference With A Website For Kids

TechCrunch Disrupt Alexandra Jordan, the young hacker behind ‘Super Fun Kid Time.’

“One of kids’ most biggest problems in the summer is trying to find a playmate, because they’re all bored!” Alexandra “Alex” Jordan, 9, told the audience yesterday at TechCrunch Disrupt. The young hacker, who is learning Ruby and HTML, just started fourth grade.

Jordan spent the weekend hacking together a site, cheered on by her father and role model, Richard. Super Fun Kid Time lets children type in which school they go to, which grade they’re in, and which teacher they have, then select a friend from a dropdown list to schedule an outing with.

Her father says Alex came up with the idea for the app, led its design and wrote her script for the pitch. She stayed up until a quarter to twelve putting the site together.

When asked why she was interested in the hackathon, Jordan replied: “Me and my dad do some projects involving technology. Now since I’m coding I’ve gained an interest in coming to the hackathon. My dad usually comes to it. I always say, ‘What does it feel like? What’d you do?’ He let me tag along. It’s been super awesome.”

Jordan says coding helps calm her and make her smarter. She recommends it for everyone who wants a brain boost.

“I think it’s really calming and a great way to develop thought,” Jordan says. “As you grow up you want to learn more about life. At a certain age you might want to get interested in this kind of stuff. It just makes you a bit smarter and it’s just really fun too.”

Head over to TechCrunch to watch Jordan’s presentation. Here’s an interview with the wunderkind, below.

