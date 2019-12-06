Keanu Reeves' rumoured girlfriend Alexandra Grant explained on Instagram why she doesn't dye her grey hair

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Artist Alexandra Grant, 46, who is rumoured to be dating actor Keanu Reeves, 55, revealed why she doesn’t dye her grey hair on Instagram.

Grant shared a screengrab of a Newsweek article about a study linking permanent hair dying to an increased risk of breast cancer.

The visual artist wrote that she went grey prematurely in her early 20s, but she stopped dying her hair and went “blonde” in her 30s. Grant wrote that adhering to beauty standards aren’t worth the health risk.

“I love and support that every womxn can choose how she wants to look at every age,” she said in the Instagram post. “But/and, if womxn are perishing from beauty standards… then let’s talk about those beauty standards. Love to all womxn!”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Artist Alexandra Grant, 46, who is rumoured to be dating actor Keanu Reeves, 55, explained why she doesn’t dye her grey hair, despite having prematurely gone grey in her early 20s.

Grant shared screengrab of a Newsweek article on her Instagram of a study that foundwomen who regularly use permanent hair dye could face an increased risk of breast cancer of up to 60 per cent, according to the International Journal of Cancer. In a study of 46,709 women ages 35-74, researchers found a positive correlation suggesting “chemicals in hair products may play a role in breast carcinogenesis.”

“Wow. Today’s news… The numbers are staggering, especially for womxn of colour,” Grant wrote in the caption. “I went grey prematurely in my early 20’s… and dyed my hair every colour along the way until I couldn’t tolerate the toxicity of the dyes any more.”

The visual artist wrote that she stopped dying her hair and went “blonde” in her 30s. Grant said that adhering to beauty standards aren’t worth the health risk.

“I love and support that every womxn can choose how she wants to look at every age,” she wrote. “But/and, if womxn are perishing from beauty standards… then let’s talk about those beauty standards. Love to all womxn!”

Rumours surrounding Grant and Reeves’ relationship sparked in November, when the duo was photographed holding hands at LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.