One the best young stars in tennis denied cheating after a camera appeared to catch him breaking the rules by using his phone

Getty/Tennis Channel Zverev denies using his phone during the match against Tsitsipas.

Alexander Zverev has denied he cheated by using his phone during his defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Finals in London on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old was seen on the Tennis Channel appearing to use a phone apparently hidden away in his bag, during the second set.

The ATP forbid the use of unauthorised electronic devices on court to prevent match-fixing and on-court coaching.

“I don’t know what they saw, but it was definitely not a phone,” Zverev said, according to the BBC.

Use of a phone on court could be considered a “corruption event” as per ATP rules, which carries a maximum fine of $US250,000 plus any on-court earnings.

UPDATE: The ATP has since confirmed there has been no breach of regulations.

Zverev was not particularly slick about the phone use either. He’s down a double break in this set, so it hasn’t much helped. pic.twitter.com/9aLb8TL1QN — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) November 13, 2019

The ATP forbid the use of unauthorised electronic devices on court to prevent match-fixing and on-court coaching.

“I don’t know what they saw, but it was definitely not a phone,” Zverev told reporters after the match when questioned about the incident, according to the BBC. “My phone was in the locker room. I always leave it there.”

When asked what exactly it was that he was playing with in his bag, he said: “I mean, a water bottle? Empty water bottle maybe?”

The use of electronic devices on court, depending on the type of activity, could be considered a “corruption offence” according to ATP rules. This carries a maximum fine of $US250,000, plus any on-court earnings, and a three year ban.

UPDATE: The ATP has since confirmed there has been no breach of regulations.

Zverev next takes on Danill Medvedev on Thursday, where a win will be enough to seal his place in the tournament’s last four.

