Alexander Skarsgard's Steamy New Calvin Klein Ad Looks Like A Screen Test For '50 Shades of Grey'

Photo: Calvin Klein YouTube / screencap

A beautiful getaway with large glass-paneled windows atop a deafening cliff, a mysterious young woman waiting anxiously inside, and an ever-so calm Alexander Skarsgard racing his way towards the both. The scene feels a lot like a page torn from E.L. James‘ best-selling erotic thriller, “50 Shades of Grey.”

However, just as the two are about to lock lips, we’re reminded by the voice narrator that this is not a scene from the mummy porn series, but rather a short advertisement for Calvin Klein’s latest fragrance “Encounter.”

There’s little doubt the new ad wasn’t influenced by the latest phenomenon considering how close the short film attempts to mirror elements of James’ novel. Even the ad’s dark blue and grey tones bear a striking resemblance to the covers of the “50SoG” novels.

There’s even focus of Skarsgard riding up an elevator—an imperative place of interest for the book—to the home shrouded in glass windows.

The “True Blood” actor has been whispered among the many men wanted to play the coveted lead role of billionaire bad boy Christian Grey in James’ mummy porn series.

If anything, this two-minute tease solidifies Skarsgard as a major contender.

Watch the sexy ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Photos of superstars before they were famous >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.