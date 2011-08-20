Check Out The Painting Of Micky Mouse As Jesus Christ That Russia Just Banned

A painting by Russian artist Alexander Savko has been ruled “extremist” by a court in the Kaluga Region of Russia, reports RIA Novesti.



If the ruling is upheld, the painting will be banned from being shown from Russian exhibitions, newspapers, magazines or television.

The painting is part of a series called “Mickey Mouse’s Travels Though Art History”. It apparently shows the Disney character in the place of Jesus in the “Sermon on the Mount“.

We did some digging and this appears to be the painting (via):

The court explained its decision:

“The Gospel story is therefore presented by the artist in the form of a comic, which is an extremely cynical and mocking insult to the religious beliefs and feelings of Orthodox Christian believers”

It appears the decision came after a controversial art exhibition in Moscow in 2007, entitled Forbidden Art. The curators of the show, Sakharov Museum and Andrei Yerofeyev, were last year convicted of inciting religious and ethnic hatred due to the show.



