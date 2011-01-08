Two Amazing Chess Players And One Private Investigator Launch The "Genius Hedge Fund"

Victor Plotkin

Three men from Long Island have gone the not-so-subtle route and founded “Genius Hedge Fund,” on the platform that they’re all excellent chess players.Sound familiar? Peter Thiel’s amazing chess player Patrick Wolff left Clarium to found a new hedge fund called Grand Master Capital just months ago.



The men from Genius aren’t as good as he is; Wolff’s ELO, his “batting average,” is 2564, which is top-level. (There’s technically no “best” ELO rating, but if you’re in the 2700s, you’re among the best in the world.)

But two of them are great players. Alex Rabinovich has the best score of the three, an ELO of 2423, which is excellent; he’s been a grand master since he was a teenager. Victor Plotkin’s is good too, a 2238.

So those guys might be certifiable geniuses. The third, however, AJ Caro, is on a whole other level.

He says he has a private investigator’s licence, a real estate broker’s licence and licenses for property, casualty, life and health insurance. He also appears to part-own a healthcare staffing company that provides care for elderly or disabled patients, and according to him, by the time he was 17, Caro had “taken the reins at the largest transportation company on Long Island and supervised more than one-hundred employees.” Then, by the age of 23, Caro had purchased a struggling security firm, Arrow Security. We’re 99% sure there’s more but we stopped googling.

And no surprise, the three met on an online chess site when Rabinovich taught Caro some tricks. Looks like the serial entrepreneur in Caro smelled another opportunity.

(For those who find it odd that a hedge fund would start based on the managers’ chess skills, you might consider reading a report done by a Bear Stearns analyst (and grand master) while his company was still solvent on the value of chess for risk managers. You can download it by clicking here.)Weirdly, the three barely mention chess playing in their profiles.

Below, highlights from the three profiles (from their website) are bolded.

ALEX RABINOVICH: Persuasive, confident manner coupled with innovative suggestions and ability to find solutions in any situation. Known for a unique ability to establish and sustain positive relationships with enterprises, executives and clients internationally. Alex is regarded as not only as a worthy adversary but a team builder, using his logical levelheaded approach to overcome challenges; finding ways to bring various assets into harmony.

VICTOR PLOTKIN: Victor is a scholar of life, his knowledge and affinity for historical novels offers a timeline of vision and comprehension unmatched by all but the most committed elite. A highly successful trader, Victor is always the calculating master chessman. His many awards and accolades provide only a small demonstration of his calibre and drive for excellence.

AJ CARO: Mr. Caro’s out-of-the-box thinking and visionary leadership landed him on the Top 40 Under 40 Rising Stars list, compiled by Long Island Business News. He was honored at the 2005 Inspirational Ball for his achievements and inspiration to others. His entrepreneurial skills has given him the ability to foresee other businesses to success.

