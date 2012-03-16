Alex Ovechkin's NCAA Tournament Bracket Is Ridiculous

I’m not sure if Alex Ovechkin is all that familiar with college basketball or the NCAA Tournament, but he’s certainly not familiar with how to fill out a bracket.



Via Joel Ward, who is a gentleman and a scholar … you’re gonna want to click to enlarge:

A few thoughts:

I think Ovi might be on to something here. Most people write out the team names for their entire bracket. He’s playing connect-the-dots. So. Much. Easier.

As DC Sports Bog points out, Ovechkin has Norfolk State in the Elite 8. He might be the only person in America, including Norfolk State grads, to have them in the Elite 8.

Something is happening in the West Region. We are unaware of exactly what. Perhaps a tornado.

No. 9-seeded Alabama will upset No. 8 Creighton, No. 1 North Carolina, No. 5 Temple, No. 3 Georgetown and No. 1 Syracuse on their way to a loss in the National Championship game to No. 1 Kentucky. Only so much magic to go around.

This post originally appeared at SB Nation.

