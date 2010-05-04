Meet The CEO Whose Company Hopes To Make A Fortune Cleaning Up The Oil Spill

Alexander Kolcker, CEO of NALCO, spoke with CNBC this morning about his company’s miracle chemical that is being deployed in the Gulf of Mexico to stop the expansion of the oil slick.



0:35 Company’s chemical breaks down oil into a bacteria nutrient

1:35 This chemical is being used on the water surface, soon will be at the well head

1:55 Production is ramping up in response to the crisis

2:25 Can have a significant impact on the oil, but it depends on how much is spewed out

2:50 These are proprietary chemicals for NALCO

