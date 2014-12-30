An Astronaut Compressed 6 Months In Space Into This Amazing Time-Lapse

In this six-minute time-lapse video from space astronaut Alexander Gerst combined 12,500 images during his six-month Blue Dot mission on the International Space Station. The time-lapse features auroras, sunrises, clouds, stars, oceans, the Milky Way, the International Space Station, lightning, cities at night, spacecraft and the thin band of atmosphere that protects us from space.

Footage courtesy of European Space Agency/ESA

