Alexander Downer Returns To His Childhood As High Commissioner To The UK

Chris Pash
Aexander Downer.
Getty

Alexander Downer, Australia’s longest serving foreign minister, is returning to London where he spent part of the 1960s as a boy.

His father, Sir Alec Downer, was Australia’s High Commissioner to the UK between 1964 and 1972.

And now Alexander, a former South Australian Member of Parliament, is returning to London in the same job his father had.

Mr Downer replaces Mike Rann, a former South Australian premier, who has been appointed Ambassador to Italy.

He is expected to take up the appointment on May 24.

