Meet The 20-Something Brothers Who Sold New York's First $US100 Million Townhouse

Tal Alexander/Facebook Tal and Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman’s The Alexander Group

In what could be a real estate record for New York City, the nation of Qatar is in contract to buy an Upper East Side townhouse for $US100 million, The New York Post reported earlier this week.

If the sale is completed in April, as expected, the 20,500-square-foot mansion, currently an art gallery, will become the priciest New York City commercial townhouse ever sold, according to The Real Deal. Qatar is expected to turn the townhouse, known as the Wildenstein Building, into a consulate.

Incredibly, the real estate agents who represented Qatar in the deal were not wizened New York brokers, but a pair of 20-something brothers who have made a name for themselves selling ultra-luxury homes from the Hamptons to Israel.

The brothers, Oren and Tal Alexander of Douglas Elliman’s Alexander Team, are 26 and 27, respectively. Oren was also behind the sale of Miami’s most expensive mansion, and the team is currently marketing a $95 million apartment at New York’s prestigious Sherry Netherland building.

Even for brothers who are used to making headlines (The Real Deal dubbed Oren “the party boy” at age 23, and The New York Post has called him “the ultimate young gun”) the Qatar deal is a major feather in their cap.

Oren posted about the news on his Facebook page:

Post by Oren Alexander. Business Insider spoke to Oren last year, after he closed the $US47 million deal in Miami. Despite his young age, he said he meets many of his wealthy clients -- whom he likes to call "friends" -- by living like they do. That means he spends New Year's in St. Barts, goes to the clubs they frequent, and dresses like them, too. Alexander decided early on to focus on the luxury market and not rentals, a risky move that ultimately paid off. "I knew who I wanted to be and to get there I had to be selling big product," he told Business Insider. "It's the only way to get recognition. Otherwise, you're just another real estate broker. I didn't want to be another rental broker. It is almost a negative thing to be a broker, almost like being a club promoter. There are so many of them and it's hard to differentiate yourself. I wanted to bring a good reputation to the business and I felt I could only do that on the high end." The Wildenstein family, prominent New York art dealers, were represented by the Corcoran Group's Carrie Chiang in the deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.