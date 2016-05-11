A couple got engaged while looking like 2D paintings.

Artist Alexa Meade specialises in painting human subjects that look like 2D oil paintings. On a recent shoot, she was working with couple Cristina Cordova and Daniel Levine. What started as a normal shoot took a heartfelt turn as Daniel surprised Cristina with an engagement ring.

Special thanks to Alexa Meade and Ride or Cry.

Written and produced by Ben Nigh

